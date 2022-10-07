Netflix In Theaters? ‘Knives Out 2’ Will Hit Big Screen Before Streaming Release

Netflix announced it will release the upcoming Knives Out sequel in hundreds of theaters nationwide, before it debuts on the streaming platform.

It’s an unusual move for the world’s largest streaming service.

Typically, Netflix is resistant to releasing its films in theaters. They only do so if a movie may be in Oscar contention, such as Roma and The Irishman. In order to be eligible, a movie must have at least three paid, daily showing for seven consecutive days in at least one of six major metropolitan areas.

However, Netflix is going all in with the Daniel Craig sequel.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will be shown in over 600 theaters owned by AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Holdings. It’s the first time a Netflix movie will be shown in Regal or AMC chains.

What’s also rare about Netflix’s decision is that Glass Onion will be shown for a full week in theaters over a month before it even debuts on the service. An unprecedented move for a company that’s main goal is to build up its subscriber base.

PHOTO: JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX

THE ORIGINAL KNIVES OUT IS AWESOME

For anyone who hasn’t seen the first Knives Out, you need to watch it immediately. I was shocked by how good it was, and so was the studio. The film only cost $40 million to make and grossed over $311 million. It also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

That kind of buzz had studios begging Rian Johnson to write and direct a follow-up. The bidding wars soon began and Netflix acquired the rights for two upcoming sequels for an astounding $450 million!

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Daniel Craig attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Glass Onion will once again have Daniel Craig returning as Detective Benoit Blanc using his wit to solve a mystery. The sequel’s cast is absolutely stacked. The film also stars Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Ed Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae and others.

The one-week theatrical release begins on Nov. 23 before its Netflix streaming debut on Dec. 23.