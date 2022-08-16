Netflix Documentary On Notre Dame LB Manti Te’o’s ‘Fake Girlfriend’ Drops

A two-part documentary series on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o has been released — following the player’s infamous case of catfishing that ran concurrently to his bid for the 2012 Heisman Trophy.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist tells the story of Te’o and Lennay Kekua, a Stanford University student that developed a romantic relationship with the Fighting Irish player.

The twist: Kekua never existed.

Netflix’s spotlight on Te’o’s journey with fighting the online deception and skepticism from the sports media premiered Tuesday (Aug. 16) — featuring the woman that created the fake persona that lured in the linebacker.

“I created this whole fictional character, Lennay,” said Naya Tuiasosopo, the woman that stepped forward as Kekua. “I didn’t care who I was hurting.”

WATCH: