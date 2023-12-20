Netflix Drops Intriguing Teaser For Adam Sandler Space Mystery

Videos by OutKick

Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix movie “Spaceman” definitely looks interesting.

The plot of the Netflix film is described as, “As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

While that by itself doesn’t exactly make my interest skyrocket, the teaser for “Spaceman” is a bit unnerving as you hear Paul Dano’s voice narrate over Sandler in a spacesuit walking through a stream.

Check it out below

Will Adam Sandler’s new movie “Spaceman” be worth watching?

I’ll be the first to admit that the plot details didn’t really jump off the page to me when I read them. Not overly enticing at all.

I’m definitely not a big fan of love films, even if the plot is engaging elsewhere, and the fact you’re reading OutKick tells me you’re probably in a similar boat.

Adam Sandler stars in the upcoming movie “Spaceman.” (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

However, the teaser paints a bit of a different story. A mysterious voice/creature that has been lurking since the beginning of time played by Paul Dano? Say no more. I’m now VERY interested.

Plus, Dano and Sandler are joined in the cast of “Spaceman” by Carey Mulligan. Mulligan, while not a household name, has starred in some major movies, including “The Great Gatsby.”

Now, could I end up getting burned and “Spaceman” turns out to be unwatchable trash? It’s certainly possible. Let’s never forget the disaster that was “Passengers.” The marketing made it look like a fascinating space film, and in reality, it was a slow-rolled love story and an awful movie.

It’s always important to keep your head on a swivel whenever dealing with a movie like this.

Will “Spaceman” with Adam Sandler be worth watching? (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

You can catch “Spaceman” starting March 1st. Let’s hope it turns out to be a fun movie, and not an unwatchable disaster.