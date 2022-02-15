Videos by OutKick

Neil Young’s music is back on Spotify.

Last month, Young removed his library from Spotify after the service refused to censor Joe Rogan. But just a few weeks later, Young’s team quietly reuploaded his music, says FOX Business. That’s what you call an unsuccessful boycott.

Neil Young’s music quietly returns to Spotify amid Joe Rogan protest https://t.co/MXBgyii5PS — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2022

Young cried that Rogan was spreading “false information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation.” He told Spotify it “can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Spotify chose Rogan but added that it hoped Young would return soon. He returned soon, indeed.

OutKick’s Anthony Farris recently discussed Spotify’s decision:

Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is housed exclusively on Spotify and generates an estimated 11 million listeners per episode. Young’s music is estimated to attract about 6 million listeners per month. If Young wonders whether his silly, embarrassing demand has resonated with people, all he has to do is scroll through social media. Apparently, the market for a 76-year-old has-been with shit music and even shittier opinions isn’t as robust as it once was.

Young’s reps and Spotify did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment, A spokesperson from Warner Bros. Records, however, told FOX it had “no comment or statement.”

I discussed Neil Young’s short-lived boycott during Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich earlier on Tuesday: