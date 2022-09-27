Fans Of LSU’s ‘Neck’ Song Hit With Disappointing News

“Neck” won’t be in the upcoming college football video game.

EA Sports is slated to release a new college football game July 2023. After a decade without a new game, fans will get one next summer.

Fans are excited, and in an attempt to make the experience as realistic as possible, EA Sports is having programs send music from the game day experience.

As we all know, no song is more tied to LSU than “Neck,” but it won’t be in the game. Matt Brown reported that in documents acquired through a FOIA request, “Neck” was not among the audio files sent to EA Sports.

BREAKING NEWS:



according to documentation I just obtained via a FOIA, Neck was NOT on the list of audio assets that LSU submitted for the next EA Sports college football video game — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) September 26, 2022

Well, for those of you holding out hope the vulgar but popular song would be featured in the game, I guess you can stop hoping now.

There will be no “Neck” in “EA Sports College Football.” I guess LSU fans will just have to mute the TV and blast it on some speakers wherever they’re playing.

“Neck” has been a massive hit with LSU fans for several years, and the words are very inappropriate.

Would it have been hilarious if “Neck” actually made the game to boost LSU’s authentic game day experience? Absolutely, but EA Sports is trying to market the game to everyone, including kids.

Kind of hard to have a song like “Neck” in the game if that’s your goal.

LSU DON’T NEED NO NECK pic.twitter.com/xmMAiHkRAQ — bhstraitvibin (@BHstraitvibin) October 13, 2018

Maybe, just maybe, EA Sports reconsiders, but I doubt it. Seems like “Neck” will 100% not be a part of the upcoming game.