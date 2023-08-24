Nebraska’s Matt Rhule Applauds What Deion Sanders Is Doing In Colorado: ‘Good For Football Right Now’

Videos by OutKick

Not everyone is excited about what Deion Sanders is doing at Colorado, but one guy who is digging it is new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule is making his return to the college ranks after two seasons and change with the Carolina Panthers. However, prepping for his first season leading the Cornhuskers hasn’t kept him from keeping an eye on Sanders and the Buffaloes, who his team will play in their second game of the season.

For that reason, Colin Cowherd asked Rhule about Colorado and Sanders’ impact on the sport in a recent interview.

Rhule started by saying that the legendary two-sport athlete had made Colorado “extremely relevant.”

“I’ll be honest with you: I’ve followed it from afar, you know, because they do such a good job of filming everything. I think it’s good for football right now,” Rhule said, per On3. He went on to explain that coaches like Sanders, Lincoln Riley in USC, and perhaps even himself are helping to make college football competitive nationwide.

“College football can’t just be, like, in the southeast and a couple of schools in the north. It’s got to be what Lincoln is doing at USC, what Coach Sanders is doing in Colorado, hopefully, what we’re doing in the middle of the country.

“Like, this has to be a nationwide thing,” he said. “You can tell that Deion and his staff, they’re going to recruit relentlessly and they’re gonna they’re gonna have their team ready to play.”

Rhule and Nebraska open their season with a Big Ten matchup against Minnesota before turning their focus on the Buffaloes. As for the Buffaloes, they’ll open their season on the road against TCU.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle