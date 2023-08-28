Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt Goes After Riley Gaines On X, Wants Biological Men Competing In Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

On Sunday, OutKick’s Riley Gaines — a staunch advocate for fairness in women’s sports — spoke to a large group of people in the state of Nebraska. Nebraska state senator Megan Hunt was not happy about the appearance.

Hunt began by sharing an extremely slanted article from the Lincoln Journal Star on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here’s the article headline and first paragraph, to get an idea of how a purportedly unbiased newspaper “reported” the story of Gaines’ appearance.

“Swimmer brings crusade against trans athletes in women’s sports to Nebraska,” the headline reads.

University of Kentucky Championship Swimmer and Leading Advocate for Women in Athletics, Riley Gaines spoke at the 107th Annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Kentucky State Fair (Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

“A former All-American swimmer brought her crusade to keep transgender women out of women’s sports to Nebraska Sunday, speaking to more than 1,000 people at an event marked by Christian faith and patriotic fervor,” the first paragraph says.

How dare Gaines bring all those horrible things to Nebraska! Patriotism and Christian faith!?

Also, the headline is clearly misleading. As she stated many times, Gaines doesn’t want biological men competing in women’s sports. A reasonable position.

Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt, who represents Omaha’s District 8, shared the article and wrote,”It can be hard, when we’re young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don’t need to turn that loss into our entire personality.”

It can be hard, when we're young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don't need to turn that loss into our entire personality. https://t.co/Y0039RdclU — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) August 28, 2023

Interestingly, someone commented on the post and asked Senator Hunt, “I always wonder when politicians post something like this, who they’re being paid by to say it.”

To which Hunt replied, “What are your top three guesses?”

What are your top three guesses? — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) August 28, 2023

It’s unclear the point Hunt was trying to make but she did not provide further comment on the matter.

Megan Hunt photographed for What Unites Us in the Dundee neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

But Gaines did provide further comment, calling out Hunt for completely missing the point of her advocacy.

“Imagine missing the point this much lol

“It’s not about the trophy & never has been. That trophy is meaningless & devalued entirely. It’s about the message it sends to us. & it’s the same message you’re sending…that we don’t matter.

“Nebraska girls deserve better than you.”

Imagine missing the point this much lol



It's not about the trophy & never has been. That trophy is meaningless & devalued entirely. It's about the message it sends to us. & it's the same message you're sending…that we don't matter.



Nebraska girls deserve better than you. https://t.co/m4xt0fq75R — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 28, 2023

Gaines continues her fight to keep biological men out of women’s sports. To that end, she hosts a podcast called “Gaines for Girls” where she continues to push for fairness in women’s athletics.

Check out all the episodes here.