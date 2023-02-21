Nebraska Football Offers Scholarship To In-State WR/DB Recruit Still In Middle School

Videos by OutKick

Tory Pittman III has yet to graduate middle school, but he already has a scholarship from Nebraska. He is currently in the second semester of his eighth grade year at Buffett Middle School in Omaha and is expected to attend Central High School next year.

Pittman will eventually have to decide on his future after Central and where he might want to play his college football, God willing. But that is still four years away.

Nebraska is all-in already.

In the meantime, Pittman is already being recruited by his in-state program. He received his first scholarship offer from Cornhuskers director of player personnel Omar Hales over the weekend.

After talking with @Omeezi_ I’m honored to say I’ve received my first offer from my home state the University of Nebraska. Thanks @evancooper2 and @RingsNthingsCA . #GBR 🦅 pic.twitter.com/f2nMkWJZrs — Tory Pittman III (@Tory_0_22) February 19, 2023

Pittman, should he stick with the team that first offered him an opportunity, would be a part of Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class. There is a long way to go before he picks his future program!

As young as Pittman is, he is yet to be ranked by all of the major recruiting services. He has yet to even decide on a position.

Pittman plays both cornerback and wide receiver and at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, there is a lot of growing left to be done. But that doesn’t mean he can’t play!

my highlights from city finals, 63-8 win BEST IN OPS pic.twitter.com/k0Qw4LfKfn — Tory Pittman III (@Tory_0_22) October 13, 2022

He’s already making absurd catches on jump balls to the end zone.

And Pittman is much, much faster than most other kids he competes against. The young recruit also runs track and blew by his competition in the 100-meter dash as a rising eighth grader last summer.

100m finals midwest striders meet💨 pic.twitter.com/bFEuco7hhB — Tory Pittman III (@Tory_0_22) June 4, 2022

This is not the first time that a college program has offered a recruit younger than 15 years old and it won’t be the last. It doesn’t make it any less eye-opening!

Matt Rhule is in his first year as head coach of Nebraska, and apparently he thinks he is going to be there awhile because he is already building for the future. Pittman is just the start!