Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Seeking $5 Million From Carolina Panthers

Videos by OutKick

Matt Rhule quickly found a new job after being fired by the Carolina Panthers, but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking for reparations from the franchise.

Rhule, who was hired as Nebraska’s head football coach about six weeks after being fired in Carolina, has reportedly filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers seeking “about $5 million” in offset severance compensation.

READ: MATT RHULE REGRETS TAKING PANTHERS JOB, SAYS HE WAS MISLED ABOUT TIMELINE

Rhule was fired five weeks into the 2022-23 NFL season – his third in Carolina – after signing a seven-year, $62 million contract in January 2020. He was owed roughly $34 million of his remaining contract with the Panthers at the time of his firing but seems to be seeking less than a sixth of that sum.

Rhule signed an eight-year deal worth $72 million to become the head coach of the Cornhuskers.

According to ESPN, Rhule hired New York City employment attorney John Singer of Singer Deutsch LLP to file the complaint with the NFL.

Prior to taking over in Carolina, Rhule helped turn around both football programs at Temple and Baylor. He led the Owls to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016 before being hired in Waco, where he led Baylor to an 11-win season in 2019.

Rhule has his hands full in turning around the Nebraska program, one that hasn’t had a winning record since 2016.