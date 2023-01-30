Nebraska Offensive Coordinator’s Cooking Roasted Like Lincoln Riley’s Brisket After Matt Rhule Shares Unseasoned Meal

updated

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is getting absolutely torched for his cooking. The unkind reaction comes in direct response to a photo shared by head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule, who took over as head coach in Lincoln after the 2022 season, hired Satterfield at the end of November. The latter left South Carolina, where he led Spencer Rattler to a career year with the Gamecocks.

Both the head coach and his coordinator have a tall task ahead of them at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have not won more than five games since 2016 and will need a fairly significant overhaul to get back to relevance.

In the meantime, Rhule, Satterfield and the rest of the staff are working to recruit the future. The vast majority of Nebraska’s staff recently visited Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall recruit for 2024, in Arizona.

Not long after returning home, the staff got together for a meal at Satterfield’s house. Rhule posted a photo of what was for lunch and asked Twitter if it could smell it through the screen.

The sausage and rice dish that clearly lacked seasoning was immediately ripped apart in the replies. Satterfield’s dish got the same treatment as Lincoln Riley’s Easter brisket back when he was at Oklahoma in 2021. It got roasted.

While many of the haters were Gamecocks fans who were piling onto their former play-caller, it was an all-hands-on-deck affair for fans across college football. Something of a unifier, if you will!

Marcus Satterfield’s dish was ripped to shreds.

Fortunately, the bar for cuisine in Nebraska is not quite as high as it is in South Carolina. However, Cornhusker fans better hope that Satterfield is better at calling an offense than cooking!

college footballfoodMarcus SatterfieldMatt RhuleNebraska Cornhuskers

Written by Grayson Weir

Grayson doesn't drink coffee. He wakes up Jacked.

Leave a Reply