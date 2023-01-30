Videos by OutKick

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is getting absolutely torched for his cooking. The unkind reaction comes in direct response to a photo shared by head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule, who took over as head coach in Lincoln after the 2022 season, hired Satterfield at the end of November. The latter left South Carolina, where he led Spencer Rattler to a career year with the Gamecocks.

Both the head coach and his coordinator have a tall task ahead of them at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have not won more than five games since 2016 and will need a fairly significant overhaul to get back to relevance.

In the meantime, Rhule, Satterfield and the rest of the staff are working to recruit the future. The vast majority of Nebraska’s staff recently visited Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall recruit for 2024, in Arizona.

Not long after returning home, the staff got together for a meal at Satterfield’s house. Rhule posted a photo of what was for lunch and asked Twitter if it could smell it through the screen.

The sausage and rice dish that clearly lacked seasoning was immediately ripped apart in the replies. Satterfield’s dish got the same treatment as Lincoln Riley’s Easter brisket back when he was at Oklahoma in 2021. It got roasted.

While many of the haters were Gamecocks fans who were piling onto their former play-caller, it was an all-hands-on-deck affair for fans across college football. Something of a unifier, if you will!

Marcus Satterfield’s dish was ripped to shreds.

Is that….a rice o roni cup and hot dogs from a Foreman Grill? — Desmond Johnson (@Dez_3505) January 29, 2023

Bro is cookin up a run up the middle on 4th and long 💀💀💀 — Gamecock.country (@SpursUpNation) January 29, 2023

Yep. Looks about as bland as his offenses. — UpstateGamecock (@rwright97) January 29, 2023

It’s supposed to look like this coach. His attempt at chicken bog is even less impressive than his play-calling inside the ten. pic.twitter.com/CRwbVDVszJ — Chicken Bog (@neal13) January 30, 2023

I sure can! I don’t like to brag, but I’m a pretty good chef myself 👨🏻‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/j2O4sbktCp — Nolan Chaloupka (@Chaloupka_Nolan) January 29, 2023

Mid OC and mid cook💀💀 boi wtf is this — Chase (Fire Kingston) (@chase0372) January 29, 2023

He ain’t cooking a defense. I know that much. — Cameron Smith (@DeputySmitty) January 29, 2023

With no spices 💯 — Miranda Coleman (@miranda3026) January 29, 2023

For 1.4M you can afford something a little better than riceroni and skillet fried Johnsonville sausage. 70K buys you a personal chef coach. — devoidhuskerfan (@devoidhuskerfan) January 29, 2023

This is what I’d make while blackout drunk at 2am in college — Will D (@wfdelong) January 30, 2023

Microwaved Uncle Ben’s 90 second Chicken Rice & skillet hot dog rounds momentarily forgotten on one side — AUpocalypse 🦚 (@AUpocalypse) January 30, 2023

This is actually a perfect analogy for the future offense…burnt SPAM and overcooked rice! Bon Appetit! — Randy Friedberg (@RandyFriedberg) January 30, 2023

Aside from the obvious issues here… pic.twitter.com/KDLxjIfZRu — Some Guy Named Chris (@GamecockChris31) January 30, 2023

No offense but my 10 year old can boil rice and fry sausage…. — UpstateGamecock420 (@Here4Gamecocks) January 29, 2023

Fortunately, the bar for cuisine in Nebraska is not quite as high as it is in South Carolina. However, Cornhusker fans better hope that Satterfield is better at calling an offense than cooking!