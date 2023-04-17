Nebraska Reveals New ‘Modernized’ Logo After Old Version Was Accused Of White Supremacy Link Due To OK Hand Gesture

Videos by OutKick

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have a new logo. While the university didn’t get rid of its iconic ‘N,’ it has introduced a new “modernized version” of the Herbie Husker alternate logo. The change wasn’t exactly by choice though, the Cornhuskers felt the need to change the logo because folks at the Anti-Defamation League believe that the old one is linked to white supremacy.

The school explained that there was a priority on “embracing the Cornhusker tradition and the agricultural background of the state of Nebraska” when it came to modernizing the logo.

Sometimes to move forward, you gotta look back. pic.twitter.com/tqjPX5UdZl — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 17, 2023

The new version of the logo certainly looks more modern and less cartoonish than the original, but the mascot’s hand gesture is the biggest change. The new logo shows Herbie holding up one finger, as in ‘we’re number one,’ while the old version showed the mascot using the ‘ok’ symbol.

The university changed the mascot’s hand symbol in early 2022, but recently revealed a totally revamped logo.

Most probably remember a few years ago when anyone holding up an ‘ok’ symbol was considered a white supremacist and devout Donald Trump follower. And the Anti-Defamation League has run with that suggestion ever since.

“A common hand gesture that a 4chan trolling campaign claimed in 2017 had been appropriated as a symbol meaning ‘White power.’ Used by many on the right – not just extremists – for the purpose of trolling liberals, the symbol eventually came to be used by actual White supremacists as well,” the ADL claims.

The ‘ok’ hand gesture used in sports officially became ‘racist’ in 2019 when the Chicago Cubs banned a fan from Wrigley Field after they flashed the symbol on camera. Clay Travis wrote about how ludicrous the entire situation was, and the column is definitely still worth reading today.

