‘F**ker’: Nebraska Interim Coach Is Talking Real Tough

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph is trying his best to project strength as the season winds down.

The Cornhuskers are 3-5, and Joseph has been running the show in Lincoln since Scott Frost was shown the exit back in September.

Now, he’s making it clear that critics and opponents of the Cornhuskers better hope the team never, once again, reaches its full potential.

Everybody wants Nebraska to stay sleeping because we’ve got the resources, and they know I can get players. They don’t want this f*cker to wake up,” Joseph told Sports Illustrated.

Nebraska is currently 3-5. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Should Mickey Joseph slow his roll on the Nebraska Cornhuskers?

Was this comment really necessary from Joseph? At the very least, he might want to read the room a bit. It’s been a long time since Nebraska was truly great.

The team’s last truly great year was back in 2001 with Frank Solich. There have been a few double digit wins but that was the last time Nebraska felt great.

I’m not sure you can claim the program is a sleeping giant at this point. It might just be dead. Once you go two decades without really competing for anything, you’re not really in a place to be making comments like this.

Mickey Joseph claims people don’t want Nebraska to wake up. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Alabama was a sleeping giant when Nick Saban took over and Ohio State was coming off a bad year when Urban Meyer showed up in Columbus. Neither program had been down long and were quickly back to the top.

Nebraska has been through four coaches since the mid-2000s. The program has been in a state of chaos for decades. At this point, nobody fears “this f*cker” waking up. Nobody fears it at all, and it might not even be possible anymore.

Is Nebraska still an elite football program? (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

It’s nice to see some energy from the Cornhuskers, but Joseph might want to try to get to at least .500 before firing off comments like this.