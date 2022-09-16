Mickey Joseph Overcome With Emotion While Nebraska Fans Chant His Name As Energy Shifts Away From Scott Frost

Scott Frost is out after just over four years with the University of Nebraska football program. His replacement, Mickey Joseph, is making history and his reception has been nothing short of positive.

Joseph, who was named the interim head coach earlier this week, played quarterback for the Cornhuskers in the late 80s and early 90s. Since then, he has worked his way up through the coaching ranks. He won a national championship as the wide receivers coach with LSU in 2019 and has been with his alma mater under Frost since December.

Mickey Joseph has been welcomed with open arms in Lincoln, Nebraska.

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Joseph’s role as associate head coach, receivers coach and passing game coordinator did not last long. After just three games with the program, he is now the interim head coach.

With the move, Joseph became the university’s first Black head coach of a varsity sport. When asked about the history that he is making, however, he made it clear that it is about the team and not him.

Mickey Joseph on being the first black head coach in #Huskers history: "It's bigger than me." pic.twitter.com/xfWlHr5FKF — Channel 8 KLKN-TV (@Channel8ABC) September 13, 2022

Despite the negative energy surrounding the Cornhuskers prior to Frost’s ousting, the tune has started to change with Joseph at the helm. Boots on the ground have found that the attitude toward the team and its potential under its new interim coach is hope and excitement.

Nebraska fans are excited about the Joseph tenure, no matter how long it may last. They have put the past in the past and look ahead to winning football games.

5 days since Frost's dismissal & it's striking how quickly Husker fans have moved on. There's real excitement — and hope — for Mickey Joseph in a way you don't often see with interim coaches. It validates the decision to fire Frost now. And makes Saturday way more intriguing. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) September 16, 2022

Thursday night was the perfect example of the buzz around Joseph. He was in attendance at the local Lincoln East High School football game and the students let him know — loud and proud — that they are behind him.

In response to the chants, Mickey Joseph was overcome with joy

As the high school students chanted his name, the raw emotion on Joseph’s face shined through as he turned and gave them a thumbs up. It was a pretty special moment to watch unfold.

Lincoln East students chant "We love Mickey!"



Nebraska's interim head coach responds with a smile & a thumbs up. 👍🌽 pic.twitter.com/b6940d6uGd — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 16, 2022

Joseph’s first test at Nebraska is not a small one. He will welcome No. 6 Oklahoma to Lincoln on Saturday for his head coaching debut. Win or lose, it seems like there is a lot of positivity behind Joseph and the history he is making at the place he once played.