Matt Rhule is trying to bring Nebraska football back to what it once was. The 48-year-old head coach signed an eight-year deal with the Cornhuskers in November after stints with the Carolina Panthers, Baylor Bears and Temple Owls.

Although Nebraska has failed to reach a bowl game since 2016, there is a lot of hype around the future of the team and what Rhule can bring to the table in Lincoln. He is bringing an old-school mindset to a historic program, which was on full display during the spring game.

The offensive line led the team out of the tunnel, which speaks loudly about how the program is going to operate. It all starts up front!

Offensive linemen lead Nebraska out of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/ULL6vOphLl — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) April 22, 2023

Frank Solich, one of the greatest fullbacks of all-time, was among those back at his alma mater — where he also coached from 1998 to 2003 — to be honored at halftime. The 78-year-old was the first Husker to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and one of the greatest rushers of the 1960s.

In homage to the legend that is Solich, Rhule dialed-up a fullback dive to begin the afternoon.

First play: Fullback trap@HuskerFBNation opens spring game with a play to honor former FB Frank Solich, who is back in Lincoln and will be honored at halftime. pic.twitter.com/0edpo5ttKc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 22, 2023

There is also a lot of hype around the school’s new mascot, which is also revamped look from the past.

The new Herbie made his debut at Memorial Stadium in front of more than 65,000 fans on Saturday.

He is perfect.

An entrance fit for our king. 🤠🌽 pic.twitter.com/4SZarvjSpm — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 22, 2023

If Herbie himself wasn’t cool enough, his t-shirt cannon really takes things to the next level.

In case you forgot where we are… a John Deere pulling a trailer with two massive t-shirt cannons (and new Herbie). pic.twitter.com/4vvzAt9yXm — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) April 22, 2023

In classic Cornhusker fashion, the cannon is pulled by a John Deere tractor and manned by Herbie.

Electric first quarter break from the new Herbie. pic.twitter.com/gOPk27Q6Jb — Elic Chisam (@Chisam_Elic) April 22, 2023

It’s quite the beautiful site to see such a fantastic piece of modern ingenuity hauled by America’s finest heavy machinery. Herbie, of course, makes the whole thing just that much better.

Not only does the t-shirt cannon look awesome, it’s serious business. The cannon can fire 114 t-shirts in under 10 seconds!

Tractor pulling Herbie's T-Shirt Cannons? Peak Nebraska. 🌽



114 shirts are launched in under 10 seconds. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kz6ZIywa3d — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) April 22, 2023

Between the fullback dive, new Herbie, and tractor-pulled t-shirt cannon, it doesn’t get much more Nebraska. The Matt Rhule era is underway with a bang!