Nebraska Volleyball To Take Over Matt Rhule’s Trap For Incredibly Cool Outdoor Match At Football Stadium

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football, step aside. The volleyball team is walking into your trap and taking over your trap!

It was announced on Friday that the Cornhuskers will play their first-ever outdoor volleyball match at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023. They will host the Omaha Mavericks for a regular-season match at the 85,000-seat stadium, which is usually home to the football program.

Nebraska finished the 2022 season ranked No. 9 in the country.

It is expected to be a top-10 program again this fall and could kick things off with a win in a match unlike any other.

We hope that one of the outcomes of celebrating our volleyball programs in the state of Nebraska is that we once and for all establish the all-time attendance record for volleyball nationally. We’re gonna do this once, and I want to hope that the number is large enough that nobody dares even try to attack our all-time record. — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts

The current attendance record was set at the 2021 national championship match between the Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers. 18,755 fans were in attendance.

Nebraska fans can shatter the record with ease in August.

The match at Memorial Stadium, if a sellout, can more than quadruple the current record.

I’m just not gonna be happy with 20,000 or 30,000. We have sold out this stadium for every sporting event we have put in that stadium since 1962. Let’s pack the stadium. — Nebraska system president Ted Carter

In fact, 13 of the 14 largest NCAA regular-season volleyball crowds have involved Nebraska. It has sold out 303 consecutive regular-season matches, averaged 8,190 fans per match last season, and led the nation in attendance every year since 2013.

As things currently stand, the match will be played closer to one of the end zones. Should ticket sales exceed expected numbers or sell out, it will be moved more toward midfield.

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 29: General view of the stadium before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Big Red Nation has the chance to really show out in mass this summer. It could go down as one of the coolest sporting events in history, the weather just needs to cooperate!