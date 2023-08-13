Nebraska AD Offers Blunt Realignment Prediction That Is Brutal News For The ACC

Videos by OutKick

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts believes the most shocking expansion moves haven’t even happened yet.

The days of the PAC-12 are essentially over after ASU, Arizona, Colorado and Utah cut and ran to the Big 12 and Oregon and Washington agreed to join the Big Ten starting in 2024. Only Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State remain after this season in what is at this point just the PAC-4.

All eyes have pivoted to the ACC to see what Clemson, Florida State, UNC and Miami might try to do. If there is another round of expansion, it would likely be the SEC and Big Ten decimating the ACC.

Well, buckle up because it sounds like the biggest moves are still coming.

Nebraska AD predicts major realignment is still looming.

What will happen next? That remains to be seen, but Nebraska AD Trev Alberts definitely thinks it will make the PAC-12 falling apart look like a picnic.

“History is unkind to conferences that have not had the courage to expand. I don’t believe it’s done. It’s never been done. It’s more likely than not that there will be continued periods of angst. I believe that the next go-around — that’s my basic conclusion — will be far more disruptive than anything we’re currently engaged in. We need to prepare ourselves mentally for that,” Alberts told the Lincoln Journal Star when discussing what could come next.

Nebraska Cornhuskers AD Trev Alberts thinks more expansion is coming. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While he didn’t get specific, Albert claiming what’s coming “will be far more disruptive than anything we’re currently engaged in” leaves little to the imagination.

It’s almost certainly a prediction the ACC will fall apart.

Will the ACC survive?

It’s not a secret the ACC could be in huge trouble. While the conference’s GoR runs through 2036, teams haven’t been shy about wanting a better media deal or a better spot.

Florida State is practically begging for an invite elsewhere, Clemson has indicated the ACC’s revenue model doesn’t suit them and UNC would be an incredibly attractive addition for the Big Ten or SEC. You can also bet the house that if there’s movement, Miami will try to get in on the action.

Those four teams leaving would destroy the ACC. The question then becomes where do they go? That’s the multi-billion dollar question.

Will the ACC survive? (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Culturally, UNC is a much better fit for the Big Ten with its academics. That’s not to say it will go there but it makes sense. From a sports perspective, FSU and Clemson certainly fit in the SEC, but both cover territories already controlled by the SEC.

Does adding them bring much to the table? From a skill perspective, yes. From a reach perspective? Definitely not.

The Big Ten adding Miami or FSU and having a team in Florida would be insane. The conference would then be on both coasts, the entire midwest and in the south. The media deal for something like that would be unprecedented.

Will Florida State join the Big Ten? (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The future is very much up in the air, but if the last couple weeks have taught us anything, things can fall apart quickly. As Alberts said, fans better start mentally preparing for an insane amount of chaos.