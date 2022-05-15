NCAA’s Empty Threats vs Conferences Equal Hell For NIL

Are more guardrails needed? What are the rules now?

OutKick 360 discussed their thoughts on the latest NIL drama.

“Until it comes from the highest court in the land, I don’t buy their threats,” Chad Withrow said.

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

