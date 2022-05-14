in NCAAF, OutKick 360, Sports

How Will NCAA’s Rule Changes Impact Tennessee?

The NCAA released new guidance on what it perceives as booster involvement within the NIL world of college athletics, and OutKick 360 had VolQuest.com’s Brent Hubbs on to discuss how the changes could impact Tennessee.

NCAA RELEASES NEW GUIDANCE ON BOOSTERS, NIL AND COLLECTIVES, THREATENING TO RETROACTIVELY PUNISH

“The retroactive stuff is going to be really hard to do,” Brent Hubbs said. “This is going to be about moving forward and what schools are going to do now as the NCAA decides how they’re going to investigate.”

Here’s everything the crew had to say:

