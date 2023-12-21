Michigan Finally Receives NCAA Notice Of Allegations Revolving Around Covid-19 Era Infractions, Connor Stalions Saga Continues

Videos by OutKick

The NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program for recruiting violations is coming to an end. On Wednesday, the NCAA formally send the Wolverines a notice of allegations, laying out the violations they say occurred under Jim Harbaugh according to The Detroit News.

School administrators will now have 90 days to respond to the NCAA’s letter, which will then have the Committee on Infractions takeover the case. We have seen this play-out in public over the last year, with Michigan officials agreeing with the NCAA on the Level II violations.

These involve improper contact with a recruit through text messages, having non on-field coaches partake in coaching, while also watching player workouts via zoom, during the Covid-19 period. All of this was not allowed, as the NCAA set parameters around recruiting and in-person contact.

One of the key points of emphasis during this investigation has been the truthfulness of head coach Jim Harbaugh. The NCAA is alleging that Harbaugh was not truthful with them during the investigation, which led to further problems. Jim Harbaugh has never agreed with the Level-1 penalty that he’s accused of, for meeting with recruits during a Covid-19 dead period.

What Comes Next For Jim Harbaugh, NCAA And Michigan?

We now enter the quiet phase of this whole investigation, as Michigan comes to an agreement on how to respond. It’s been made clear that Jim Harbaugh does not agree with the NCAA that he lied to them about meeting with players during the Covid period. This has led them to a standstill after a potential break before the season.

Both sides were coming to an agreement on a punishment for Jim Harbaugh, but the NCAA ended up rejecting the four-game suspension Michigan had offered. After the non-agreement, Michigan decided it would self-impose a three game suspension for Jim Harbaugh to open the 2023 season.

This was done in hopes of looking favorable to the NCAA’s Committee On Infractions. While all of this is going on, the Wolverines are still being investigated for the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scheme.

So, on top of trying to negotiate one NCAA problem, Michigan finds itself embroiled in another investigation. The timing of receiving the notice of allegations from the NCAA on Wednesday could’ve been seen as a tactic, but the reality is that Michigan had already received a draft of these allegations in January.

Now, while the NCAA continues to investigate Michigan for the Connor Stalions saga, the school will try and work with the organization to figure out a middle-ground on the first investigation.

All of this is happening while Jim Harbaugh prepares Michigan for its upcoming college football playoff semifinal game against Alabama. I think it’s safe to say Harbaugh is not really worried about the NCAA at the moment.