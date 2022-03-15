NCAA First Four Best Bets

It is here! We have the first March Madness in a while that there really could be any winner (with obvious exceptions, like a 16 seed won’t win it all). But, if any year could have a Cinderella story make it all the way, it is this year. That all starts tonight with the First Four teams playing. Let’s see how to bet them.

AMCC vs. TXSO

For those not familiar with these two rather obscure schools, we have Texas A&M Corpus Christi taking on Texas Southern. I don’t personally think either of these teams are very good, and perhaps that is reflected in the 16 seed ranking they both have. It should be a tight match though and that is reflected in the spread that is just -3.5 in favor of Texas Southern. Both teams have won their last four games. They have had fairly similar seasons, both have had extended losing streaks during the year, and also some decent runs of consistent winning play. I like the over in tonight’s game. I think it is about six or seven points too low right now even after moving up a bit. Both teams can consistently score in the 70s so there should be some room here for us to get the over. If it is a close game, we could get free throws late to push us over the top. I’ll take the over 135.5 at -110 .

Indiana vs Wyoming

If I look at this on solely the surface level, I have to take Indiana to win this game. I think they’ve faced the better competition this season and recently. They had a very nice run in the Big10 Tournament before losing to eventual champion Iowa. They took down Michigan after being down 17 with 13 minutes left in the second half. Wyoming had a nice season, but they seemed a bit shakey in their tournament. They also won two games, over Fresno State and UNLV, before losing to Boise State. They were in nothing but close games, but so is Indiana. Tonight is likely to be another close one. If Indiana can find an answer for Drake Jeffries, they should win this game. I think Indiana is the better team and will advance in this one. I’ll play them at -4 at -110 .

