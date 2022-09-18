NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio Wants lifetime Ban For Sarver

Tamika Tremaglio, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, said that she was speaking on behalf of players in calling for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to be dealt a lifetime ban.

“We are absolutely calling for that,” Tremaglio said when asked if the NBPA was in favor of banning Sarver during an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“It is our players’ desire that while we understand that there has been a thorough investigation and while we’re very pleased that the NBA was able to follow through on that — because that’s clearly something that we want to see happen — we also want to make it very clear that we do not want him to be back in a position where he will be impacting our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis,” she said.

Sarver Was Suspended After An Investigation

Last week Sarver was given a one-year suspension and fined $10 million after an investigation found that he had used racial slurs and made sex-related comments.

The investigation found that Sarver, who made his money in banking and real estate, had used slurs on at several occasions while repeating things said by others,

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz the law firm that handled the investigation interviewed more than 300 people. They also sifted through around 80,000 pages of documents.

Tremaglio fielded a question about whether players could boycott if the NBPA’s demands aren’t met.

“We have not had those discussions as of yet. We are all gearing up for a season,” Tremaglio said. “But I think it is very clear that our players are incredibly upset about what has occurred,” she said.

It’s not just the NBPA applying pressure on the NBA and the Suns. The team’s jersey sponsor Paypal has threatened to leave if Sarver returns.

