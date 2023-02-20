NBC Won’t Correct, Comment on Ron DeSantis Slavery Lie

Videos by OutKick

NBC has refused to address a lie it promulgated about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Last week, MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris to ask her about DeSantis and his position on teaching slavery and the aftermath of slavery.

“Let me ask you, what does Governor Ron DeSantis not know about black history and the black experience when he says that slavery and the aftermath of slavery should not be taught to Florida schoolchildren?” Mitchell asked.

But as OutKick proved at the time, Mitchell’s question contained a bevy of falsehoods and misrepresentations of DeSantis’s beliefs.

We explained:

A two second search of the Florida Department of Education’s website shows that far from being banned, teaching about slavery is a requirement.

The following is in the required instruction statute, s. 1003.42(2)(h), F.S. The history of African Americans, including: the history of African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery; the passage to America; the enslavement experience; abolition; and the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.



It’s almost impossible to imagine a more inaccurate question.

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Mitchell lied to her viewers in an effort to portray Gov. DeSantis as a racist. And one week later, NBC has yet to correct her spread of misinformation.

OutKick has reached out to NBC News twice since the segment. We want to give the network a chance to explain why it hasn’t addressed Mitchell’s lie about a key political figure.

Unfortunately, NBC has not responded to our requests for comment.

Nor has Andrea Mitchell. OutKick also emailed Mitchell for a response on Monday.

NBC “News”

Shady “journalism” has come to define Mitchell and her leaders at NBC.

Late last year, Mitchell published a story for NBC News reporting that the Kremlin offered the United States WNBA player Brittney Griner or former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, “The Merchant of Death.”

The story concludes that Biden chose the pot-smoking domestic-abuser over the former Marine.

NBC and Mitchell unearthed bombshell information. Until they didn’t.

Shortly after the report, the outlet stealth-edited the article to claim Russia only offered Griner for exchange.

What’s more, NBC changed the wording to mirror the public message of the Biden Administration that Biden had no option to bring Whelan back to the U.S.

We would chalk that up as an honest mistake. But around the same time, NBC also scrubbed a report from correspondent Miguel Almaguer on Paul Pelosi’s attack to again parrot the message from the government.

We are not saying NBC is state-run media by the Democrat Party. But if it were, this is how it’d “report” news and dishonestly besmirch disruptors like Ron DeSantis.