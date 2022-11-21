NBC Reporter Pleas With Viewers To Leave Dangerous Twitter, Says He’s Forced To Stay

We checked in on MSNBC on Monday afternoon to get a grasp on what the network is up to as it starts the week. Unsurprisingly, the channel is still warning that the end of democracy is near. But we also came across a gem from dud reporter Ben Collins.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has Collins deep into his feelings. The reinstatements of Donald Trump and the satirical site The Babylon Bee have Collins deeply concerned about the safety of the service.

He likened Twitter 2.0 to a “car crash,” to be exact.

Speaking to host Andrea Mitchell, Collins pleaded with viewers to leave Twitter immediately. Collins says the average working folk, not him, has the choice to free themselves from the free speech haven Twitter threatens to become.

Collins advises this route because he is not able to do the same. Unfortunately, he says his contributions to Twitter are too essential to vanish.

He explains:

Ben Collins says Elon Musk is turning Twitter into a “car crash” to attract a crowd, reminds viewers Twitter “is just a website” and “you don’t have to go there”. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/T3uFB2YaoL — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 21, 2022

“I think [Musk] is trying to get as many users as possible really upset on his platform, get them to see the car crash, get them crowd around it, and then see what he can do with that from then on out,” Collins argued to no pushback.

“Again, I just want to stress to people, this is a website. Just a website. It’s optional, you don’t have to go there. There are other places to get news, there are other places to talk about, in my world, the NBA or something,” Collins added. “You don’t have to go here. There are other places that are about to pop up. If I were you, I’d just wait it out. I have to go there, but you guys don’t have to.”

Collins then accused Musk of “de facto” endorsing anti-Semitism by allowing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to tweet as he chooses.

Ye chose to tweet Monday by simply posting, “Sholom.”

We’ve grown accustomed to highly-paid NBC personalities decrying their victimhood to the nation. Yet complaining that their trade forces them to stay on Twitter against their will is a rather new claim to victim fame.

Damn those privileged truck drivers who don’t have to spend their evenings on Twitter, like Ben Collins.

What’s great about Ben Collins is that he purports to cover “disinformation and extremism” for NBC News, while so often spreading disinformation and extremism himself.

Collins also has a purpose in downplaying the disinformation and extremism that the corporate media spews.

He’s a textbook useful idiot.

And still, Ben Collins didn’t even record MSNBC’s most melodramatic segment of the day. Before he could make it on camera, a supposed “social entrepreneur” called Danielle Moodie-Mills produced one of the more deranged rants one can find on cable news.

Moodie-Mills announced that Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump on Twitter “disgusts” her. She called it a means for “very white, privileged, cis, hetero men” to protect other very white, privileged, cis, hetero men.” Moodie-Mills warned that reinstating Donald Trump could “burn democracy” to the ground in perpetuity.

That’s how MSNBC pundits are spending their Monday. And, of course, on Twitter as they warn users to leave the platform before someone’s free speech scars them eternally.