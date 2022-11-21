MSNBC Says Elon Musk Reinstating Donald Trump Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘White Privilege’

Chief Twit Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter account of former president Donald Trump over the weekend. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted Saturday after asking Twitter users to vote on Trump’s return, to which 52% voted in favor.

One network, in particular, didn’t appreciate Musk letting the people decide Trump’s Twitter fate. In fact, said network declared reinstating the former president a form of racism and white privilege.

We are referring to MSNBC, of course.

Danielle Moodie-Mills describes herself as a “social entrepreneur.” She guested on MSNBC Sunday to announce her detestation of both Twitter 2.0 and white men.

“I am absolutely disgusted,” Moodie-Mills said of Musk restoring Trump’s Twitter account. “But what else do we expect from very white, privileged, cis, hetero men protecting each other? Because we always mistake wealth and inheritance for genius.”

“So yay, Elon Musk gets what he wants, his buddy back on the air in order to finish burning down democracy, while he finishes burning down the town square.”

Uh oh, she’s disgusted. She’s fed up with very white, privileged, cis, hetero men protecting each other. Democracy is about to burn, Danielle Moodie-Mills warns.

Musk asked Twitter users of all races and sexualities whether he should reinstate Trump. The poll amassed over 15 million votes. Musk gave a voice to even the non-white, non-privileged, non-cis, and non-hetero male wing of the service.

It would seem Moodie-Mills isn’t an advocate of inclusive voting. Hence the need for racial hysteria. Baseless racial hysteria, that is.

If Elon Musk sought to exonerate censored cis white males, as MSNBC purports, then he would have also reinstated radio host Alex Jones, a cis white male. Instead, Musk explained in several tweets over the weekend he would not restore Jones’ account.

“I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame,” Musk responded to a tweet asking him to explain his stance on prohibiting Alex Jones’ return.

It seems as if race isn’t a factor in how Musk governs potential returns to Twitter. Still, never let the truth get in the way of a race-bait. MSNBC certainly never would.

The network might have fired Tiffany Cross earlier this month. But the infatuation with skin color at the channel remains due to oddball guests like Danielle Moodie-Mills.

Her use of the word disgusted ought to send chills down Elon Musk’s spine. It did ours.