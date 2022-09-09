NBC Doctors Quote to Defend Professor Who Wished Queen Elizabeth an ‘Excruciating’ Death

​​NBC gave a platform to and defended a professor who wished Queen Elizabeth II an “excruciating” death on Thursday.

A character named Uju Anya teaches classes at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and has a great disdain for white people and the monarch. Immediately following Elizabeth’s death, Anya tweeted the following:

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

This woman passes and fails students.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star,” the professor adds.

Anya clarified that she did not wish the Queen dead because she saved her prayers for a painful death.

“I’m not wishing her dead. She’s dying already. I’m wishing her an agonizingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people.”

Again, this rodent teaches college courses in Pennsylvania. Keep that in mind when your tax money goes toward paying off a stranger’s student loans.

Wishing the 96-year-old woman a painful death was a bridge too far for even Twitter, a platform that often allows left-wing professors to ooze ignorance and hate.

Twitter removed the tweet after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted “Wow” above it.

But NBC didn’t share the same issue with Anya’s message. Instead, in a follow-up story, NBC portrayed Anya as a victim and ignored key lines during her rant.

NBC began the article by quoting Anya but omitting the part where she wished the Queen an “excruciating” death. Nowhere in the entire article does the word appear.

That’s not burying the lede but dishonestly spinning a story in a misleading direction — otherwise known as standard practice at NBC.

NBC framed the story as Twitter removed Anya’s tweet for giving her opinion on a historical event. Then, NBC interviewed her and announced that she was “a child of colonization” and the true victim.

Here’s how NBC describes a woman who wished harm on the Queen and her family:

“While Elizabeth ruled as Britain navigated a post-colonial era, she still bore a connection to its colonial past, which was rooted in racism and violence against Asian and African colonies. There have been growing calls in recent years for the monarchy to confront its colonial past.”

There you have NBC, one of the most established news agencies in the country, downplaying and doctoring a story in which a professor begs for an honorable dead woman to suffer great agony.

Mockery tweets about Elizabeth’s death continue to trend on Twitter. It began when the New York Times published a pre-written smear piece on Elizabeth’s legacy that claimed the British Empire was an unalloyed evil.

About 80% of hateful trends begin from the fingers of a professor or media personality. Professors and journalists shall never squander a moment to vilify and claim victimhood.

And there’s always an NBC to defend them and normalize unjust, harmful rhetoric. Just another nail in the coffin to the credibility of the very desperate and national press.