Major TV Network Sees The Big Ten As The NFL Of College Football: REPORT

NBC reportedly has very high hopes for the future of the Big Ten.
The B1G is in the process of negotiating a new media deal after news was announced that UCLA and USC would be joining the conference in 2024.
The deal is expected to be well north of $1 billion annually, and NBC could try to fight to get in on the action.
A report from Front Office Sports indicates NBC views the B1G as the NFL of college sports, and the conference could follow a similar TV model.
Specifically, the NBC reportedly envisions a situation where Big Ten primetime games are played Saturday night and then followed up by the traditional NFL game Sunday nights on the network.
Given Notre Dame’s deal is already with NBC, an unnamed source called it “perfect one-two punch.”
Another source added, “The Big Ten would have exposure in every TV home. It would also be a smart idea to follow the model of the most successful sports league in America.”
Bringing the Big Ten to the same network as Notre Dame is a very interesting move given the fact many believe the Fighting Irish will eventually join the B1G.
It also seems Notre Dame is ready to spend some serious money in order to secure the B1G rights. As a B1G man, a bidding war is only going to make everyone richer at the end of the day.
Will NBC get the job done? Only time will tell, but welcome to the new era of college football. It’s an absolute rollercoaster ride!
NBC has to say something since they didn’t get the rights to the best conference and have to settle for the Big 10,12,14. Maybe they’ll hemorrhage enough money that Concast will have to dump it.
If you disagree, which I”m sure you do since you think Wisconsin is good, let’s line up teams 1-14 and let’s go. Bowl games always have the 5th ranked SEC team vs the 2nd ranked team of another conference, so it would be refreshing to see 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2, etc.