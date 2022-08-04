Major TV Network Sees The Big Ten As The NFL Of College Football: REPORT

NBC reportedly has very high hopes for the future of the Big Ten.

The B1G is in the process of negotiating a new media deal after news was announced that UCLA and USC would be joining the conference in 2024.

The deal is expected to be well north of $1 billion annually, and NBC could try to fight to get in on the action.

Will NBC buy the Big Ten’s media rights? (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A report from Front Office Sports indicates NBC views the B1G as the NFL of college sports, and the conference could follow a similar TV model.

Specifically, the NBC reportedly envisions a situation where Big Ten primetime games are played Saturday night and then followed up by the traditional NFL game Sunday nights on the network.

Given Notre Dame’s deal is already with NBC, an unnamed source called it “perfect one-two punch.”

NBC reportedly envisions the Big Ten as the NFL of college sports. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another source added, “The Big Ten would have exposure in every TV home. It would also be a smart idea to follow the model of the most successful sports league in America.”

Bringing the Big Ten to the same network as Notre Dame is a very interesting move given the fact many believe the Fighting Irish will eventually join the B1G.

Will NBC get the Big Ten’s media rights? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It also seems Notre Dame is ready to spend some serious money in order to secure the B1G rights. As a B1G man, a bidding war is only going to make everyone richer at the end of the day.

NBC plans to make a play for the Big Ten’s media rights. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Will NBC get the job done? Only time will tell, but welcome to the new era of college football. It’s an absolute rollercoaster ride!