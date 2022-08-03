Vegas Predicts Win Totals For Each Big Ten Team As Season Approaches

The wait is almost over, college football is nearly here.

With the season set to kick off shortly and with most teams already underway in Fall camp, now is the time to look at Vegas’ projected win totals for the Big Ten.

These odds and win totals could change as the season inches closer with developments and injuries that may occur in the lead-up to the season, which we’ll be sure to keep them updated.

While the Ohio State Buckeyes lead the way in the Big Ten, there are some interesting and intriguing numbers attached to other programs around the conference.

Big Ten Football Regular Season Win Totals For 2022

Courtesy of FanDuel

Ohio State (Over/Under 11 Wins)

Michigan (Over/Under 9.5 Wins)

Wisconsin (Over/Under 9 Wins)

Penn State (Over/Under 8 Wins)

Michigan State (Over/Under 7.5 Wins)

Minnesota (Over/Under 7.5 Wins)

Nebraska (Over/Under 7.5 Wins)

Purdue (Over/Under 7.5 Wins)

Iowa (Over/Under 7.5 Wins)

Maryland (5.5 Wins)

Illinois (Over/Under 4.5 Wins)

Rutgers (Over/Under 4 Wins)

Indiana (Over/Under 4 Wins)

Northwestern (Over/Under 3.5 Wins)

Of all the win totals for each of the 14 teams in the Big Ten, Iowa’s number sitting at 7.5 is the one that jumps off the page.

The Hawkeyes have won eight or more games in each of the last six seasons if you take out the 2020 campaign where they only played eight games in total.

Iowa’s schedule is favorable as well, especially the front end. The Hawkeyes get South Dakota State to open the season before getting Iowa State and Nevada at home. They then go to New Jersey to take on a very bad Rutgers team.

When it comes to pivotal home games, Iowa gets Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska in Iowa City as well.