NBA’s Hassan Whiteside Lists Miami Home For Triple What He Paid For It

Former Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside is selling his Miami beachfront mansion for $23 million.

Architectural Digest reports the Utah Jazz center is looking to sell the home that he bought in 2016 for $7.3 million.

The 5,406 square foot home is located on Surprise Point, just off of Biscayne Bay, and near to all the action of Miami.

The house features six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a movie theater, a full gym, and several other amenities.

Whiteside purchased the home in the first year of his four-year, $98 million deal with the Heat. Bleacher Report reports he has signed a pair of veteran’s minimum contracts of around $2.4 million since that deal expired, so it’s possible he’s looking to scale back to a home that better fits his current finances.

With the current state of the housing market, it seems Whiteside will make a healthy profit once his mansion finally finds a buyer.

