NBA Wants To Remind You That It Encourages Respect

It was the brilliant Rodney Dangerfield who almost constantly said, “I don’t get no respect…”

Do you know who would have given him respect?

The NBA.

The league and the NBPA have joined forces to create a plan to foster more respectful behavior in basketball from the NBA on down.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (@TheNBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport.



Learn More: https://t.co/oRPROsOlqi pic.twitter.com/DAe9Xrl0fs — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2022

“Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement.

“With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”

It’s a bad sign when you have to remind people that you’re big on respect and dignity.

Shouldn’t that go without saying? Aren’t those core values for anyone who isn’t a dirtbag?

They should be.

Nonetheless, the NBA and several other organizations have had a “Respect For the Game” initiative in place since 2006.

It sure sounds like it’s been going great.

What does the initiative involve? Well, at Jr. NBA events, players say a pledge before the event.

Because no one could ever break a pledge. No one ever gave a pledge that they wouldn’t use drugs or alcohol in elementary school but didn’t have their friends’ older brother buy them a bottle of MD 20/20 to drink before prom.

This initiative should really be as simple as someone saying, “Hey, everybody. Just be cool, alright?”

Nope, because everything needs to be a big to-do with a joint statement, an initiative, and T-shirts.

Before long we’ll have “Respect For The Game” scrawled across the court.

Then once it seems like everyone is respecting each other enough, Draymond Green will slug another teammate, pundits will say it’s no big deal and part of the game, and the cycle will repeat.

