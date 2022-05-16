NBA Vet Rajon Rondo Accused Of Threatening Family With Gun

An emergency protective order was filed against longtime NBA point guard Rajon Rondo last week following a volatile scene where Rondo threatened the safety of his two children and their mother.

As relayed by HoopsWire‘s Sam Amico, the altercation happened on May 11 when Rondo reportedly got angry while playing video games with his son.

The mother of Rondo’s two children, Ashley Bachelor, requested that her son help with laundry, which sent Rondo into a fit of rage. After screaming at his two children and Bachelor, Rondo stormed out of the house and returned 15 minutes later with a gun. The NBA player started to bang on the door, requesting to see his son.

“Bachelor says Rondo was playing video games with hers and Rondo’s son when Bachelor asked the boy to separate laundry,” TMZ reported. “Rondo supposedly became enraged and violently ripped the video game console out of the wall. Bachelor claims Rondo then went into a full meltdown and smashed several objects.”

Bachelor told authorities that she was complying throughout Rondo’s tirade in order to avoid a strong reaction. According to Bachelor’s testimony, Rondo has a history of verbally berating his kids.

Rondo will become an unrestricted free agent in July. The 36-year-old point guard began his 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 3.

Rajon Rondo Accused Of Pulling Gun, Threatening To Kill Ex-Girlfriend – Hoops Wire https://t.co/ktl7Kkf298 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 16, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela