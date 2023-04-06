NBA Rejects Mark Cuban’s Request To Overturn Mavericks Loss Against Warriors

Videos by OutKick

It was worth a shot! After a disappointing two-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 22, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban filed a request to overturn the L after an inbounding play in the third quarter went awry.

In a strange sequence of events, the Mavs team was on the opposite end of the court as the Warriors inbounded the ball and scored without a Mavs defender in sight.

The play resulted in an easy bucket for the Warriors, which proved vital in their narrow win.

Mark Cuban’s Request Fails

Cuban argued that the refs had signaled to the Mavericks that it was their possession, hence the confusion on the court as the Warriors scored their effortless bucket.

“During the time out the official changed the call and never told us,” Mark Cuban said on Twitter. “Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors. Never said a word to us They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2-point game.”

After review, the NBA decided that while the refs were guilty of slight miscommunication, the Mavericks had enough opportunities to win the game, thus denying their request to overturn the Golden State win.

It was a Hail Mary by Cuban (one he’s thrown in the past) but ultimately a dud.

The NBA announced Thursday:

Following the game, Dallas governor Mark Cuban posted on Twitter that the officials had originally awarded possession to Dallas on the play and then during the timeout changed the call. Those public statements were inaccurate, and in its written submission in support of the protest, Dallas agreed that the referees signaled possession to Golden State. Dallas was not able to show – as required under the standard for NBA game protests – that it was deprived of a fair opportunity to win the game, and the protest failed on that basis alone.

The NBA’s deficiencies in officiating have been a recurring topic all season, but this might have just been Mark Cuban’s way of venting some frustration over the Mavericks’ dismal late-season performance.