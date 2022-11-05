NBA Referee Allegedly Referred To Mavs Guard Spencer Dinwiddie As A ‘B*tch *ss Mother F***er’ After Technical Foul

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie had some drama with referee Tony Brothers during the Mavs’ 111-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

With 47 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Brothers called a technical foul on Dinwiddie. The Mavericks star complained to Brothers about the foul, before Brothers allegedly called him a “b*tch *ss mother f***er” as he walked away.

After the game, Dinwiddie addressed the situation with reporters.

Spencer Dinwiddie alleges that NBA official Tony Brothers referred to Dinwiddie as a "b—h ass motherf–ker" after a technical foul 😳



(via @NickVanExit)pic.twitter.com/xtOekrhjsc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2022

BROTHERS IS A VETERAN NBA REFEREE

“I’m not even mad at the language. Everybody has said things before when they are upset or feeling sensitive or hurt. That’s fine. Just say it to my face,” the Mavericks guard said. He also insinuated that maybe Brothers misinterpreted him clapping after the foul as a way of being arrogant. Dinwiddie says it was nothing personal and he wasn’t trying to tick off the referee.

“If you watch the games, and I know that’s what refs are supposed to do, you see I clap to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature, but it was nothing personal, so as a man, I would like to say I’m sorry first and foremost,” Dinwiddie told reporters.

NBA referee Tony Brothers. (Getty Images)

Brothers is a 29-year veteran and is one of the longest tenured NBA officials.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said that he would speak with Dinwiddie after the game to get more information on what went down. “When you look at Tony and what he’s done in this league, he’s well-liked and also one of the best that we have. We’re going to see what happened here and talk to Spencer and find out exactly what happened. That’s a sensitive topic. We’ll see what happens.”

The NBA did not offer a pool report with Brothers about the incident, because pool reports are intended to focus on rules clarifications only and not situations like this.

Dinwiddie has been having a solid season so far as the Mavericks guard. Through 8 games, he’s averaging 17.2 points and shooting 48% from the field.

The Mavs are 5-3 on the season.