NBA Players Association To File Grievance On Behalf Of James Harden Over Hefty Fine

Videos by OutKick

The NBPA intends to file a grievance with the league over a $100,000 fine issued to James Harden for publicly blasting the Philadelphia 76ers for failing to trade him earlier this month.

“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands,” the NBPA said in a statement Tuesday night. “We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our Arbitrator.”

The issue stems from recent comments that Harden made while overseas in China, as well as with an interview on a Houston television station, in which he absolutely blasted Sixers owner Daryl Morey for allegedly lying to Harden that he would trade him if he opted into his contract.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during the Adidas media event in China. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” he continued. Upon returning a few days later in Houston, Harden doubled down by saying that he believes his relationship with Philly is “beyond repair.”

Scott Van Pelt returned and he definitely did NOT hold back on the James Harden situation… pic.twitter.com/B9P4byYcRP — Philly Colin Cowherd (@HauserBrett) August 15, 2023

IS HARDEN TELLING THE TRUTH?

It’s a classic case of “he said… he said!” and it’s now going to be EXTREMELY awkward because James Harden is now stuck on a team that he wants no part of.

What could possibly go wrong?!

The Sixers claim that once Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract for one year they tried to see if teams would trade for him but nothing significant came through.

The NBA then stepped in claiming that Harden violated their updated collective bargaining agreement rules regarding a player’s conduct. Last month, the league sent a memo to all teams saying that any player who publicly hints that they won’t “fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade,” will be in violation of the CBA and subject to fine. The NBA fined Harden the maximum amount.

James Harden is at odds with 76ers owner Daryl Morey. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

As for the Sixers, they signed Pat Beverly and Mo Bamba in the offseason while also replacing head coach Doc Rivers with former Raptors coach Nick Nurse. The team was eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Celtics in seven games.

Harden is expected to attend the 76ers training camp when it opens on October 2.

Don’t be surprised if Harden has quite a few “load management” days off this season. At least as long as he remains in Philadelphia.