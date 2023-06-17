NBA Player Tony Snell Diagnosed With Autism At 31

Videos by OutKick

NBA veteran Tony Snell announced he’s been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Appearing on NBC’s Today Show Friday, Snell discussed both his diagnosis and his plans for the future. During the interview, Snell told Craig Melvin he always felt he was different.

“I was always independent growing up, always been alone,” Snell began. “I just couldn’t connect with people on the personal side of things.”

For the first time, NBA star Tony Snell is opening up to @craigmelvin about being diagnosed with autism at age 31 and how that journey has been. pic.twitter.com/CddFxTkvbR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 16, 2023

He decided to get tested for the disorder when he noticed his 18-month-old son Carter was missing some developmental milestones. When doctors diagnosed Carter, Snell had a realization.

“I’m like, ‘You know what? If he’s diagnosed, I think I am, too.’ So that gave me the courage to go get checked up,” he said.

Tony Snell wants to use his platform to uplift others.

The 31-year-old said his diagnosis came as no surprise.

“I was just relieved, like this is why I am the way I am. And it just made my whole life, everything about my life make so much sense,” Snell said. “It was like a clarity, like putting some 3D glasses on.”

Moving forward, Snell plans to work with the Special Olympics. He wants to show other athletes with developmental disorders — including his son — they can still reach their potential.

“I want to change some lives and inspire people. I want to make sure my son knows I have his back,” he said. “When I was a kid, I felt different, but now I can show him that I’m right here with you. We’re gonna ride this thing together. We’re gonna grow together and we’re gonna accomplish a lot of things together.”

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2013, Snell has played for six different NBA teams over his nine-year career. He entered the 2022–23 season as a free agent and spent time in the G League with the Maine Celtics.