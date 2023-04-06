Ex-NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Threatening Juice Shop Patrons With Knife

Videos by OutKick

Troubled ex-NBA player Ben Gordon reportedly snapped inside a juice spot in Stamford, Conn., leading to his arrest Tuesday morning.

The scene wasn’t graceful, one bit. It began when patrons at the juice shop near Atlantic Street noticed Gordon behaving erratically — allegedly waving a knife around as he threatened onlookers. Then the cops arrived, and it took five officers to apprehend the former NBA player before sending him to a police detention center.

Ben Gordon Can’t Stay Out of Jail

According to TMZ Sports, Gordon was arrested on Tuesday and charged with carrying a weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

It took a total of FIVE cops to subdue #BenGordon during his arrest outside a Connecticut juice shop on Tuesday morning. https://t.co/nDpGEvyIJm pic.twitter.com/kwCRL6dVf2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 6, 2023

Gordon has been on a mean streak of arrests in the past year, including an arrest made in Oct. 2022, when he struck his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport. Authorities found a folding knife, stun gun and a pair of brass knuckles in Gordon’s backpack.

Gordon was kept at the detention center and gave him a mental health evaluation was performed. He was later released at 10 p.m. after posting $10,000 bail.

The 11-year NBA guard was also arrested in March 2020 after allegedly fighting with a woman and injuring her eye and hand.

