NBA PG Rajon Rondo Has Domestic Violence Charges Dismissed

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo is not only an NBA free agent, he’s also a free man.

Per TMZ, court documents show that a pending domestic violence case against Rondo has been dismissed. Court records from Kentucky show that the decision was made on June 16th. The mother of Rondo’s children, Ashley Bachelor, had filed an emergency protection order against him in mid-May.

Bachelor claimed that Rondo “melted down” and “smashed several objects” in front of their children after an argument occurred while playing video games. She added that he used a gun to threaten and berate them her and their kids.

In testimony provided to authorities, Bachelor stated: “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p***y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b*tch.”

The 36-year-old Rondo is a veteran of 16 NBA seasons. He’s a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. He began last season with the Los Angeles Lakers before being shipped to Cleveland in a January trade.

Rondo had combined averages of 4.8 points and 4.4 assists with LA and Cleveland. He’s currently a free agent.

