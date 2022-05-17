NBA Investigating Domestic Allegations Against Rajon Rondo

The NBA is reportedly aware and investigating the alleged domestic incident involving Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo.

League spokesperson Mike Bass told ESPN’s Malika Andrews Monday that the league is still in the process of gathering more information. As relayed by OutKick’s Alejandro Avila Monday, Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his son on May 11, after getting angry while playing video games with his son.

NBA VET RAJON RONDO ACCUSED OF THREATENING FAMILY WITH GUN

The mother of Rondo’s two children, Ashley Bachelor, reportedly requested that her son help out with the laundry, which sent Rondo into a fit of rage. Rondo then stormed out of his house after screaming at Bachelor and his two kids, before returning 15 minutes later with a gun. The 36-year-old began to bang on the door, requesting to see his son.

“Bachelor says Rondo was playing video games with hers and Rondo’s son when Bachelor asked the boy to separate laundry,” TMZ reported. “Rondo supposedly became enraged and violently ripped the video game console out of the wall. Bachelor claims Rondo then went into a full meltdown and smashed several objects.”

Bachelor said in her testimony that Rondo has a history of verbally berating his kids.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” Bachelor said. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p***y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b*tch.’

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d**khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

The four-time NBA All-Star just wrapped up his first season with Cleveland, after coming over in a midseason trade from the Lakers. Rondo will become an unrestricted free agent in July.

