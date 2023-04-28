NBA Insider Shams Charania Starts Tweeting Out NFL Scoops, At The Request of No One

Videos by OutKick
Hit the road, Shams.
The Athletic’s very own NBA insider couldn’t take the night off on a day that belonged entirely to the NFL.
Known for his NBA breaking news, Charania branched out and started to tweet out NFL scoops leading up to the Carolina Panthers’ first pick.
Synonymous with the NBA, Shams’ foray into the NFL felt off. It was similar to hearing a breaking MLB story being first reported by John McEnroe.
Shams managed to “break” the news that Bryce Young would be selected with the No. 1 pick, flexing his reporting skills a bit too hard. Unfortunately for Shams, no one was buying his NFL scoops.
The breaking news game may be a dog-eat-dog world, but Shams just tried biting off more than he can chew.
Charania followed up with the Houston Texans’ No. 2 pick in CJ Stroud.
By the time trades started to creep into the picture — starting with the Texans’ trade for the third overall pick (selecting Will Anderson) — the NFL guys were running circles around Shams.
After following up with his own tweet on the Cardinals-Texans trade, Shams gave up on tweeting for the night.
So what prompted Shams to dip his toe back into the NFL reporting grind? Chances are the busy NBA insider was trying to impress the always-lovely “Up & Adams” host, Kay Adams.
RELATED: NBA INSIDER SHAMS CHARANIA COURTS KAY ADAMS DURING LOVEY-DOVEY INTERVIEW
Shams and Kay’s on-screen schmoozing at least lets us know that the “RizzGod” has a semblance of interest in Kay.
Given Kay’s influence in NFL circles, Charania wanted to step onto the field, no stretching, and go toe-to-toe with the competition.
Per sources, it didn’t work out.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok