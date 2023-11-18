NBA Players Say ‘Slippery’ In-Season Tournament Courts Are Injury Risk

Videos by OutKick

Turns out those NBA In-Season Tournament courts aren’t just horrifically ugly. They’re also potentially dangerous.

For the first time ever, all 30 teams are participating in a tournament during the regular season that does not affect regular season standings. But just so you don’t get confused about which is which, the teams have unveiled special floors with wild paint schemes to use just for the In-Season Tournament.

Friday night, the Toronto Raptors’ court at Scotiabank Arena made its debut, and the players didn’t love it.

During the Boston Celtics’ 108-105 win, Boston star Jaylen Brown slipped twice in the game’s final minute. The second slip, during which Brown was trying to get open during an in-bounds play, might have caused an injury.

“I slipped. I might have strained my groin a little bit,” Brown told reporters. “We’ll see how it feels.

“The court was just slippery all game. As players, we’re all here for the In-Season Tournament because it’s going to generate revenue, excitement, competition, etc. But we’ve got to make sure the floor is safe to play on. We can’t put our players out there and risk their health.”

Brown, who is vice president of the players’ union, says he’s not alone in this sentiment.

“Tonight, I thought the floor was kind of unacceptable,” he said. “Guys were slipping all over the place, not just me.”

Jaylen Brown not a fan of In-Season Tournament court: "I thought the floor was kind of unacceptable. I think guys were just slipping all over the place, not just me." pic.twitter.com/TRN4yP130S — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 18, 2023

Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa, too, took issue with the floor — telling reporters “it was slippery” and he “felt myself slip a few times.”

“I just want to play basketball,” Achiuwa said. “But at the same time, I’m not trying to get hurt.”

And on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast, even former NBA player Brian Scalabrine took notice.

“I like the way this court looks, but there’s been about 10 times that guys are slipping all over the place,” Scalabrine said. “If they’re going to do these floors, you’ve got to make sure you’re taking care of the guys.”

Players React To In-Season Tournament Floors

Toronto isn’t the only special court causing problems.

After the Dallas Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, Mavs star Luka Doncic blasted the playing surface at the Smoothie King Center.

“I think the court today was really bad,” Doncic told reporters. “It was really slippery, and in some places, the ball didn’t really bounce. If we’re going to have these courts, we got to make sure that it’s a stable court so we can play on it.”

And in Indiana, a few Pacers weighed in.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton said the court was “definitely slick to start.” And his teammate Myles Turner is hoping they get the issue cleared up soon.

“It’s a brand-new floor. I think it was a little slick,” Turner told the Indianapolis Star. “But I think the good people at Gainbridge [Fieldhouse] will have it right for the next game.”

The good news for everyone is the In-Season Tournament has only three weeks left.

Hopefully, we can wrap this thing up before the courts hurt more than just our eyeballs.

