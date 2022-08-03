NBA Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested At Dallas Airport For Packing Several Ounces of Weed

NBA shooting guard Iman Shumpert was trying to catch a red-eye to LA at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and was arrested for carrying several ounces of weed in his travel bag.

On his way to a 3 pm flight (not a red-eye) to Los Angeles on Saturday, Shumpert was reportedly caught packing 6.12 ounces of marijuana and blocked from his flight out of DFW.

As relayed by TMZ Sports, bringing weed to an airport falls under a federal violation — authorities tending to Shumpert deemed it a State Jail Felony, per the outlet.

While speaking to authorities. Shumpert reportedly admitted to carrying the THC-tested substances.

Shumpert now faces up to two years in prison and may pay up to $10,000 in penalties if convicted of the drug charges.

The 32-year-old last played in the NBA in 2020-21, appearing in two games for the Brooklyn Nets before being waived.

Shumpert’s last considerable stretch of basketball came in 2018-19, when he appeared in 62 games split between the Sacramento Kings (42 games) and Houston Rockets (20 games). Since 2019, Shumpert has appeared in 15 games for the Nets in brief tenures.

via TMZ Sports

Though still a free agent, Shumpert has explored other professions such as on-screen roles, appearing in the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars and as a featured actor on Showtime’s The Chi.

A first-round pick in 2011, Shumpert enjoyed a solid stretch in his career as a capable shooter from beyond the arc, versatile defender and proponent of the flat-top haircut.

Shumpert played three and a half seasons with the Knicks before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 5, 2015. He was part of the 2015-16 championship squad in Cleveland.

