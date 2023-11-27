NBA Enforcer Draymond Green Says He Does Not Regret Choking Rudy Gobert

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green spoke out for the first time since choking Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and he’s got zero regrets for putting the French big man in a chokehold.

Green was ejected minutes into the Nov. 14 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which the Warriors dropped, 104-101.

ESPN shared Green’s reaction to the incident on Sunday. Speaking on the Gobert choke, Green believes he did nothing wrong; that his critics are pigeonholing him as a bad guy; and emphasizing that he stood up for Klay Thompson in a minor scrum with Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels.

“I don’t live my life with regrets,” Green shared.

Green didn’t see himself as the “human wrecking ball” of the NBA, despite an actual history of throwing himself at players carelessly.

“I’ll come to a teammate’s defense any time that I’m in a position to come to a teammate’s defense,” Green said on Thompson’s brush with McDaniels.

The league determined that Green’s history of cheap shots and unnecessarily volatile behavior factored into their five-game suspension of Green. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars announced the suspension.

Green expressed that his actions intend to help the Warriors. But Golden State’s been cold in his Green’s absence, meaning he didn’t really do the right thing by choking Gobert.

Still, Draymond thinks he’s a martyr.

“What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost,” Green added. “How are the people that I care about affected? How are the people I care about, what do they have to deal with? That’s it for me.”

While Green maintains that the league has it out for him, his absences will affect the Warriors. Including their Minnesota loss, the Warriors are 1-4 without Draymond.

Green failed to grasp his duty to not choke Rudy Gobert, meaning the Golden State ‘enforcer’ won’t be slowing down this season.

Last postseason, Green received a one-game suspension for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

“The consensus amongst all of us is that I’m going to be me no matter what. That’s not going to change,” Green said. “But in saying that, there’s always a better way that something can be done. So it’s figuring out a better way. That’s the consensus among all of us.”