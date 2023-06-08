NBA Commish Adam Silver Rejects Ja Morant’s Toy Gun Excuse

Videos by OutKick

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver heard the talk about Ja Morant using a toy gun in his second gun-related video this year. And Silver ain’t buying it.

Hopping on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Silver discussed the latest news on Morant, ahead of the NBA’s suspension news regarding the troubled Grizzlies star.

Play Time’s Over For Ja Morant, Says Adams Silver

During his interview, Silver rejected the notion that Morant was using a toy gun after Claudia Jordan from “The Breakfast Club” radio show made the claim. Jordan said she was in contact with Morant’s camp, noting that they’re expecting a 30-game suspension concerning Ja’s second gun video.

Silver asked Dan Patrick what everyone was thinking: what was a grown man doing brandishing a fake gun on Instagram Live, just two months after getting in trouble for a similar issue involving a real gun?

“It’s something that I’m thinking a lot about because—again,” Silver said, “I’m not going to get into the specifics of the investigation—but in fact if you are live-streaming something that to the world looks exactly like a gun in a frankly reckless manner, should it matter whether or not it’s a real gun?”

The commissioner met with Morant after the player’s first gun incident in March, which prompted an eight-game suspension from the league. Silver admitted to being shocked that Morant would commit the same offense in less than a two-month span and swore to bring down the hammer of justice this time around.

Adam Silver Pokes Fun At Morant’s Incidents

In a surprising moment of levity, Silver and Patrick discussed the NBA’s issue with calling travels and carries. Silver decided to flip that term on its head.

“It could have a double meaning by the way,” Silver said about the use of “carrying,” clearly alluding to Morant’s penchant for guns.

“The Ja Morant anti-carrying? Absolutely,” Patrick responded. “I got it commissioner.”

Adam Silver is a stand up comedian pic.twitter.com/DHWZRvIIEw — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 8, 2023

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Silver spoke with ESPN’s Malika Andrews and stated that the league will release Morant’s official suspension until the end of the series.

“We look at both the history of prior acts, and we look at the individual player’s history as well,” Silver said.

“In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision, and I believe the player association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation.”