There are few things in life that are more passionate than the rivalry between Army and Navy. Although both sides could one day walk into battle alongside one another as Americans, they are enemies until that day comes.

Take Saturday’s lacrosse game for example. The grittiness of the two sides was on full display.

Regardless of the sport, regardless of the records, Army vs. Navy means everything to both military institutions. “Beat Navy” echoes across West Point year-round as “Beat Army” reverberates across Annapolis 365 days a year.

When the two sides get together each fall, it is total goosebumps from start to finish.

Back in December, Midshipmen starting quarterback Xavier Arline ran for 102 yards and 28 carries in a three-point overtime loss to the Black Knights. Despite his best efforts, he was on the losing end of the rivalry again on Saturday.

Xavier Arline and Navy couldn’t keep up with Army.

Arline, a 5-foot-9, 176-pound senior, is majoring in quantitative economics. If that wasn’t grueling enough, in addition to his day-to-day training at the Naval Academy, he is also a two-sport athlete.

Arline was under center in the triple option all fall and then traded the pigskin for a lacrosse stick for the spring. He starts on the attack for the Midshipmen with 11 goals in 10 appearances this season.

Two of them came on Saturday against No. 7 Army, as Navy showed up with some new NASA lids.

A closer look at our helmets for Saturday!



54 astronauts are Naval Academy graduates the most of any institution including Navy Lacrosse alum CAPT, USN Ret. Robert Curbeam#BL40#GoNavy⚓️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WwZYYKScc1 — Navy Men's Lacrosse (@NavyMLax) April 20, 2023

Arline, who started at quarterback against the Black Knights just four months ago, found himself wide open for the first goal. He hit the keeper with a slick pump-fake and finished.

Word to the wise: DO NOT LEAVE XAVIER ARLINE OPEN! 💥 @NavyMLax



(via cbssports) pic.twitter.com/2OHt2Gcrlj — TLN 🥍 (@LacrosseNetwork) April 22, 2023

Arline put his athleticism on full display for the second goal. A slick stutter-step set him up in front of the net and he whipped it home behind his back.

.@NavyMLax came up short on Saturday, but Xavier Arline broke out his A+ moves vs. Army 🤯😮‍💨



(via CBSSN) pic.twitter.com/l5L7HildvD — TLN 🥍 (@LacrosseNetwork) April 23, 2023

Army, the better team, went on to win 11-6. However, Arline’s efforts as a duel-sport athlete at a military academy is a bigger story than a good team winning a game that it should have won.

Arline and his work ethic epitomizes everything great about this country. His busy schedule and impressive resume serve as a great reminder that you can do anything that you put your mind to.

U-S-A! U-S-A!