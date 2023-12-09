Navy Dad Surprises Family At Tennessee Basketball Game After Returning From Deployment

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest surprises during the Tennessee versus Illinois game on Saturday came during a commercial break. After 10 months of deployment, Navy Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith shocked his family by returning home in a special moment for fans in Knoxville.

These type of surprises never get old, especially when you catch the family off-guard. It all went down in Knoxville, with a video tribute turning into a special reunion. After serving 10 months with the Navy in Guantanamo Bay, Zachary Smith had a few tricks up his sleeve in his return home.

Thanks to the Tennessee basketball program, the surprise reunion went off without a hitch. Standing on the court during a media timeout, Smith’s family was on the court to watch a special video made by the father of six.

Towards the end of the video message to his family, Zachary Smith came rushing onto the court and into the open arms of his family. The sellout crowd of over 21,000 came to a roaring standing ovation as the family celebrated.

Special moment during the @vol_hoops game today 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0FLSsH75oT — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) December 9, 2023

This all comes on the day Army will face Navy in Boston for the traditional rivalry game that captivates the audience and sold-out crowd in attendance.

Luckily for Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith, he’ll be able to sit at the house and watch the game on television with his family.

These are the type of moments we love to see. Congratulations to Zachary Smith for coming home safely and having this special moment in-front of a sold-out crowd at Tennessee.