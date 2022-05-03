‘Natural Immunity is Insanely Protective’: Clay Travis

The CDC recently said that 75% of kids have COVID antibodies, and OutKick founder Clay Travis asked if three out of every four kids already have natural immunity, why is the CDC recommending a booster shot for kids?

“If 75% of people have natural immunity, why would any parent with a functional brain take their kid to get an unnecessary covid booster shot?” he asked. “Natural immunity is insanely protective.”

As a result of this finding, Travis further questioned why parents with a child between the ages of 5 to 11 would take their child to get a COVID booster shot.

