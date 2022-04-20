U.S. Capitol Evacuated Over Washington Nationals’ Pre-Game Festivities

The adults are back!

An emergency evacuation took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday when an unidentified aircraft, deemed a ‘probable threat’ by the Capitol’s security, sailed over the complex.

Capitol Police escorted officials out as they awaited additional information on the potential danger.

It turns out the aircraft was part of the Washington Nationals’ pre-game festivities, which featured U.S. Army Golden Knights descending into the stadium on parachutes.

WATCH:

The Nationals got the Capitol evacuated



pic.twitter.com/wWu9cSwRgT — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) April 20, 2022

Capitol Hill was evacuated Wednesday evening after a scare was caused by parachutists from the Army Golden Knights jumping into Nationals Park. https://t.co/WT7CxwtXr3 — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) April 21, 2022

According to the AP, “a twin-engine plane took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and had been circling inside heavily restricted airspace close to the Capitol when the alert was sent.”

Nationals Park is located roughly a mile from the Capitol.

The Capitol held its security amid the evacuation (around 6:50 p.m., EST) but reportedly did not call on its defense systems to target the aircraft.

Capitol Police states that they were not alerted of the pre-game demonstration.

The Nationals proceeded with Wednesday’s game as scheduled, taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The D-Backs are up, 8-0, at the top of the fifth.

Re Capitol Police alert. A military aircraft (call sign GKA264/DHC-6 type utility use) is running circuits near the Capitol. But that's the only aircraft in area on radar. Some military may have transponders off. Came out of Andrews AFB, history shows normally around Pope AFB. pic.twitter.com/aDfvB36dWx — Tom Rogan (@TomRtweets) April 20, 2022

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela