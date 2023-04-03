National Championship Men’s Game Tickets Fall Below $60 – Women’s Title Game Cheapest Tickets Were $370

Videos by OutKick

HOUSTON – Everything’s big in Texas, except for ticket prices to the NCAA men’s national championship game tonight at NRG Stadium.

No. 4 seed Connecticut (30-8) plays No. 5 seed San Diego State (32-6) at 9:20 p.m. on CBS in the 71,000-seat configuration for basketball. As of Monday afternoon, TicketMaster’s cheapest ticket was $59, including fees.

MEN’S FINAL FOUR TICKET PRICES ROLLBACK

The cheapest ticket for the women’s national championship game Sunday afternoon four hours north in Dallas at American Airlines Center was $370 on Vivid Seats. No. 2 seed LSU defeated No. 1 seed Iowa, 102-85, in front of an overflow crowd 19,482. American Airlines Center lists its capacity at 19,200.

LSU Coach Thrilled With Women’s National Championship Game Turnout

“I love the fact that they told me our tickets were more expensive than the men’s tickets,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said after winning LSU’s first basketball national title – men or women. “There you go. I like that.”

And that was with Taylor Swift playing Sunday at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington.

“You know what else, Taylor Swift’s in town, and we still sold this place out,” Mulkey said. “Give kudos to the four teams that were here. Those four teams’ fan bases are unbelievable. You think about it, they showed up. And that’s what you want to see.”

Iowa upset No. 1 seed and 36-0 South Carolina Friday night, and LSU beat Virginia Tech.

Other prices for men’s tickets with fees as of Monday afternoon were $66 with StubHub, $76 with TickPick, $84 with TicketSmarter and $85 with SeatGeek.