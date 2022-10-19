Nathaniel Hackett Has Zero Excuses For Melvin Gordon’s Benching

Broncos fans are running out of patience, and so are the players. Monday Night Football’s primetime cameras spotted Denver Broncos starting running back Melvin Gordon with his arms folded for the majority of the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

For no stated reason, Gordon found himself benched for the entirety of the second half, causing a stir on and off the field as the Broncos offense continued to sputter.

Melvin Gordon III runs for yards during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett shared his insight on Gordon’s lack of carries in the crucial game against the Chargers, instead favoring the newly signed Latavius Murray in MG’s absence. Gordon tallied three carries for eight yards in the MNF overtime loss.

Hackett Has No Plan For Melvin Gordon

Much like Hackett’s decision-making all season, his rationale for benching Gordon didn’t make much sense.

“So the first quarter – he was in on the second quarter – in the third quarter, we didn’t have a lot of football plays,” Hackett shared during a Broncos press conference, as relayed by Fox News Digital.

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 6: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 06: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“We were going three-and-out. Our plan was to get into manageable third-down situations to be able to move the ball, control the clock,” game-clock maestro Hackett noted.

The two-time Pro Bowl RB has undoubtedly lost a step from his halcyon days as a Charger. But to keep him on the bench in an already tight game and scant RB depth proved to be another blunder move by Hackett.

Melvin Gordon couldn’t eat into Latavius Murray’s workload but could eat into Javonte Williams’.



Nathaniel Hackett is not meant to coach football. — Connor. (@ConbonNFL) October 18, 2022

“When it comes to the running back play, we need to look at that and sit there and say if somebody’s doing a really good job, and I think Latavius (Murray) was doing a fine job,” Hackett added, “he had the opportunity to go another series.

“Then we just didn’t have a lot of plays. We want all those guys, we need all those guys and we got to be sure they are all on the field.”

Hackett’s move made zero sense, holistically, as Gordon was named the starter for Week 7’s game against the New York Jets.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett Wednesday on his discussion with Melvin Gordon: "Of course we (talked). It was a great talk, love Melvin, so much respect for him as a pro for he's done in this league.''



Asked if Gordon will start Sunday: "Melvin will start.'' — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) October 19, 2022

And still the Broncos starting running back … Melvin Gordon #9sports pic.twitter.com/mjhPTI5Jen — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 19, 2022

After Monday’s loss, Gordon was asked about his blind-siding benching, which he found surprising in real-time.

“[I was] kind of just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates,” Gordon said. “It was a close game. I feel like I could’ve helped make a difference but apparently not.”

Melvin Gordon had 3 carries for 8 yards tonight. They all came in the first quarter.



"It was a close game. I felt like I could've helped make a difference but apparently not." pic.twitter.com/kMLNzpGybv — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 18, 2022

Sideline cameras also caught Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy speaking with frustration to Gordon during the overtime period as Russell Wilson and the offense struggled to march down the field for at least a potential game-winning field goal.

Time to stop the Buck.

