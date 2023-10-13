Trailer Drops For Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Curse,’ Proves He Might Be The Most Creative Man On TV

Videos by OutKick

Nathan Fielder’s “The Curse” looks like it’s going to be absolutely hilarious.

Fielder is known for his absurdly creative comedy shows that involve elaborate plots to mess with people.

He skyrocketed to fame in the comedy world with “Nathan for You” and followed it up with “The Rehearsal” on HBO. Both series involved Fielder pulling off hoaxes/setups on unsuspecting people, and the results were always hilarious.

Now, he’s teamed up with Emma Stone for the 10-part series “The Curse” on Showtime, and it looks like this one will be more scripted while keeping the same energy that has made Fielder beloved by millions of fans.

“The Curse” with Nathan Fielder looks absolutely hilarious. (Credit: Showtime)

The plot is described as, “Co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, THE CURSE is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.”

If you don’t already see the laughs in that plot, then I don’t know what to tell you. Check out the awesome trailer below.

Nathan Fielder’s “The Curse” looks like it will be a huge hit.

What do we all think about the trailer? I think it was great, and the perfect way to tease Fielder’s latest project.

“Nathan for You” and “The Rehearsal” were both outstanding. Fielder’s comedy is unbelievably elaborate, which is what makes it so much fun.

Now, he’s doing a scripted series with Emma Stone, and everything about it looks funny. There’s so much potential for comedy with a show that focuses on a couple trying to have a baby while cursed and doing a home improvement show.

Nathan Fielder is so unbelievably awkward at times that it makes your skin crawl, but that’s his shtick. It’s what makes him so great.

I have a feeling that will be a core pillar of “The Curse.”

Nathan Fielder as Asher and Emma Stone as Whitney in “The Curse.” (Photo Credit: Beth Garrabrant/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

You can catch “The Curse” starting November 10 on Showtime. Don’t even waste your time asking. Yes, I will be watching, and I’m sure I won’t be the only one at OutKick.