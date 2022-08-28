Nate Diaz Smokes Weed With USADA Sample Collector In His Home

There is never a dull moment when Nate Diaz is involved. He’s one of the most entertaining UFC fighters inside and outside of the octagon. A USADA sample collector found that out firsthand on Friday.

Diaz had to provide a sample ahead of his upcoming UFC 279 main event bout against Khamzat Chimaev. His first attempt to provide a sample fell short and the collector had to wait for him to produce more urine.

While he waited, Diaz decide to live stream himself smoking weed in front of the collector. The collector, whom Diaz called DK, unsuccessfully attempted to dodge the camera.

Nate Diaz. (Getty Images)

“This man won’t get out of my house because I didn’t give him enough piss. I’ve pissed all I can,” Diaz says.

He then asks the how much more of a sample he needs to provide, “How many liters do I have to do?”

The collector tells him he needs to provide two more liters. Diaz then lets everyone know exactly what he thinks of USADA, “DK is my guy, but USADA can f**king suck a d**k. Come back in six hours, I’ll give you two more liters. Sorry, DK.”

Some guys train around the clock for a big fight. They spend just about every waking moment in the gym. Some guys have a different approach and spend a little time outside of the gym smoking weed.

Diaz, as you can see, is one of the guys who prepares for big fights by smoking some weed.

He hasn’t won a fight since 2019, but don’t let his recent record or the fact that he’s blowing weed smoke in a USADA collector’s face blow you off.

Diaz will be ready to go the day of the fight. And just like this visit he’ll be ready to entertain.